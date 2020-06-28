Health Report- Analyzing the effects of COVID-19 on the heart

As the number of daily deaths from COVID-19 decline, there is an increase in the number of studies researching this novel virus.

One of those studies is looking at patients in Wuhan, China and is analyzing the effects of COVID-19 on the heart.

Lung and respiratory problems may not be the only concern doctors have for patients who get the coronavirus.

“If there was evidence for injury to the heart, then the mortality rate was approximately 50%,” said Scott Greenwood, MD, FACC Cardiologist.

The death rate was lower than five percent for those who didn’t have cardiac injury. So what can people do to protect their heart even with pre-existing conditions?

“Exercise is a good way to help your heart and also to lower stress,” said Dr. Greenwood.

Stress is a risk factor for heart disease and can increase the likelihood for a heart attack.

Recent reports have claimed that certain blood pressure medications such as ace-inhibitors might influence the virus replication, but Dr. Greenwood warns the following.

“You should not stop taking those medications unless directed so by your physician,” said Dr. Greenwood.

It is very dangerous to stop taking life saving medications for patients with high blood pressure or heart disease.

Call your doctor immediately if you notice a new symptom or a change in frequency of symptoms.