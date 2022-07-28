Sports is a great way to get kids moving, but did you know there may be a silent condition among student athletes that could put them at risk for sudden death.

“One in 300 will carry a form of cardiovascular disease that predisposes them to have a risk of sudden cardiac arrest,” said Gul Dadlani, MD, Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

If not treated properly within minutes, sudden cardiac arrest is fatal in 92% of cases. School physicals are designed to check if a student athlete is fit to play.

“There are studies that show that 90-96% of things that are going to kill our kids are missed on that standard physical,” said Shawn Sima, Physician Assistant.

So, we wanted to find out what symptoms parents should look for?

“Having chest pain, shortness of breath or becomes dizzy and passes out with exercise. Those are always red flags,” Dadlani said.

But, most don’t experience any symptoms at all before sudden cardiac arrest. So, the best form of prevention is to get your child an EKG screening, which is not included in a standard physical.

“An EKG enhances detection of forms of cardiovascular disease that can cause sudden cardiac arrest. EKG screening is a very simple, cost-effective test that can save lives.” Dadlani said,