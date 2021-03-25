Health Report- Connecting with our health care providers

Over the past year, computers, tablets and smartphones have become our primary means of information, education and connection.

Many people who weren’t comfortable with technology have gotten more experience with it. One question to ponder is will it also provide a boost to health care information technology? We’re taking a look in this edition of the Health Report.

By computer, email, or text, the way we connect with our doctors and keep tabs on our personal health information is changing. Although this technology is widely available, new research conducted just before the COVID-19 pandemic, indicates less than half of all patients are tapped-in. Indiana University health information researchers found 24% of patients would email their health care providers. 18% felt comfortable texting, and 31% reported using an electronic health messaging system platform.

“Some people don’t know about it. Some people know that it exists but are not comfortable yet using it. So, there is definitely room for improvement.” said Dr. Joy L.Lee, Research Scientist of the Regenstrief Institute at Indiana University.

Using healthcare platforms can reduce office visits and make it easier for patients to review test results. These portals require patients to set up an account and a password, but researchers say there’s a benefit to having a physician’s instructions at your fingertips.

“Some early studies suggest that it can have an impact on patient outcomes. In particular, patients with chronic disease or diabetes have seen improved outcomes.” said Dr. David Haggstrom, Research Scientist at that Regenstrief Institute at Indiana University.

The researchers say patients need to confirm their communication preferences with their providers. Some doctors are quick to respond to text or email, while others may unintentionally leave you unread.