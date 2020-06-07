Health Report- Coronavirus vaccine trials in development

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in human clinical trials right now and more than 100 worldwide in development.

Scientists in Pittsburgh have developed a novel vaccine that they say is now ready for human trial.

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh have a history of fighting deadly diseases. It’s here that Jonas Salk developed the vaccine that cured polio.

Now researchers are working on a new way to stop COVID-19 in it’s tracks.

“So for this vaccine, we are going to deliver the antigen with a novel technology known that’s referred to as a dissolvable micro-needle array,” said Louis Falo, MD, Chair of Dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh.

The drug would be administered to patients on a small patch the size of a postage stamp, like putting on a band-aid with tiny dissolvable needles.

“The micro-needle array is simply applied to the skin topically pressed into place very shortly and then taken off and thrown away,” said Dr. Falo.

Dr. Andrea Gambotto had previous experience with two epidemics, SARS in 2003 and Mers in 2014. Both viruses are related to this novel coronavirus so scientists said they already knew to look for a particular protein called a spike protein.

“By including an antibody response in this protein, you block the entry of the virus into the cell,” said Dr. Andrea Gambotto, Immunologist at the University of Pittsburgh.

The vaccine would work in the same way as some flu shots, building the body’s immunity by inserting lab-made pieces of the virus. It has been successfully tested in mice.

“We found that the animal responded to the vaccine, mounting an immune response,” said Dr. Gambotto.

Now scientists want to know if this micro-needle array will do the same in humans.