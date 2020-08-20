Health Report- Could your blood type be a factor of getting severe COVID-19

Research on the novel Coronavirus has already determined that men, people of color, and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk of getting severe COVID-19. But now, can your blood type be a factor?

As the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases plagues the world, researchers wonder why COVID-19 hits people harder than others.

“So male, older age, things like that, not surprisingly.” said Brian Rini, MD, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University.

But what about your blood type? In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists performed a genetic analysis on people who currently had COVID-19 and those who did not. They found that people with Type A blood has a 50% reduced risk of having severe COVID-19, but the link of blood type to illness is not new.

“Different blood types have different antigens on the surface of the red blood cells.” Dr. Rini said.

Making certain blood types more susceptible to illness, such as cholera, recurrent urinary tract infections, and a bug that can cause ulcers and stomach cancer. More research is needed to see the further implications from this finding. For right now, it provides scientists more information to find this novel virus.