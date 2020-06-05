Health Report: COVID-19 pneumonia

Many patients who contract COVID-19 developed pneumonia.

In some cases, patients don’t realize they have pneumonia until it’s hard for them to catch their breath. But, now, a small medical device can help patients monitor their oxygen levels at home so they can have an early warning if their lungs aren’t working right.

For Brad Weaver and his 18-year old daughter Emma, COVID-19 means they have to be extra vigilant.

“Emma is special needs, non-verbal. She needs assistance walking and so forth. So, she’s a high-risk.” Weaver said.

Since Emma can’t tell her dad if she’s not feeling well. Brad takes her temperature under her arm and he uses this to monitor Emma’s blood oxygen levels.

The pulse oximeter can detect even small changes in the way lunch move oxygen to the rest of the body. Emergency medicine physician Richard Levitan volunteered on the COVID front lines, helping former colleagues at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. He was shocked when he assisted some patients coming in the ER with COVID symptoms.

“They had oxygen saturation as low as 50%, normal is above 94% and they were talking to us. They were not in shock. They were not lethargic. The thing their body had done, which they didn’t even realize, was in order to accommodate that low oxygen. They were silently breathing faster and they were doing that for days. Until all of a sudden they developed shortness of breath.” Dr. Levitan said.

Dr. Levitan recommends using pulse oximeters at home, especially, if patients are high risk. He says watching for low oxygen levels could help people recognize the early signs of COVID pneumonia.

“If we could detect the pneumonia earlier than many, many more patients could avoid ventilators.” Dr. Levitan said.

It’s not a cure for COVID. It gives families, like the Weavers, a little peace of mind.