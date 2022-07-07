More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. That number is projected to be 13 million.

Although there are several drugs to treat the symptoms, there’s only one FDA-approved medication to slow the progression.

There’s now a new treatment, not a drug, that could slow or halt the progression of this devastating disease.

One in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s Disease. There’s no cure, but researchers are hoping that electricity may help stop it at the earliest stages.

“By increasing the flow of information, in that track, we might improve the ability of a person to retain new information,” said Gabriel de Erausquin, MD, PhD, Neurologist/Psychiatrist.

Researchers are targeting the Fornix, a part of the brain responsible for memory – with deep brain stimulation, which sends electrical impulses to targeted areas.

“The electrodes go down into the brain near the Formix. Then, you tunnel the wires underneath the skin, behind the ear and underneath the skin down by the neck, down to the chest wall. Then, we have a little battery pack there. It’s a lot like a pacemaker,” said Alexander Papanastassiou, MD, Neurosurgeon at UT Health San Antonion.

“The patient is awake, and we are asking them questions,” Erausquin said.

A San Antonio woman in her 70s was one of the first in the world to receive DBS. On the operating table, she suddenly started talking about a long-lost memory.

“She was suddenly flattered by a memory of her sister and her playing on the beach,” Erausquin said.

During two years of stimulation, researchers proved DBS is safe for Alzheimer’s patients and the disease did not progress in most of the patients.

“24 months without worsening is quite good. It’s better than anything we have right now.” Erausquin said.