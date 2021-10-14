Health Report: Dental Care 101

You’ve probably been brushing your teeth for as long as you can remember, but you’re dental routine might need a makeover.

Back and forth, up and down, and all around! A good brushing routine keeps your mouth and gums healthy! But, are you doing it right?

“Patients would constantly come in with poor oral hygiene,” said Lawrence Hier, DDS, MS, Orthodontist.

About 78% of all Americans will have at least one cavity by the time they’re 17. 80% of the U.S. population has some form of gum disease.

To avoid these issues, the American Dental Association recommends brushing twice a day for two minutes each time. Most adults should use a toothpaste with fluoride and a soft-bristle brush.

“We always advise people to use soft toothbrushes, and that’s mainly because of gum tissue. We don’t want people to brush too hard and cause a recession of gum tissue.” Dr. Hier said.

For a better clean, start with a mouth rinse and floss before you brush. This ensures that the toothpaste will get between your teeth.

Tilt your toothbrush at a 45° angle to the gum and brush in a circular motion into the gum. Don’t forget to brush the outer, inner, and chewing surfaces of your mouth, including your tongue. Replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or if it looks overused.

If you’re in a hurry and have to pick one, it’s more important to floss than to brush!

