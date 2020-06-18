Health Report- Device to improve knee health

Loud sounds from your knee are usually never a good sign, but what about sounds you can’t hear? A researcher has created a device that can give you insight on the health of your knee.

“Over the last six years or so, I started running more and just working out more, trying to be more, trying to take care of my body better. Unfortunately, my knees were not very happy with that.” said Megan Denham, Georgia Tech Research Institute.

There’s a lot of wear and tear we put on our knees. Frequent knee pain affects about one in four adults and professor and former discus thrower Omer Inan knows all about it.

“I started to notice that I would have sometimes these sounds and kind of creaking effects coming from my knees.” said Inan.

Now, he is the mastermind behind this wearable knee sensor, which uses microphones to measure the vibrations of the surface of the skin and listen in on the sounds that the knee makes.

“You have to realize that your joints making sounds are normal.” said Caitlin Teague, a Georgia Tech PhD student.

The team did a study where they compared healthy knees versus injured knees.

“What we found is that an injured knee has more variability in their sounds.”

They hope to use this technology to help doctors determine whether a joint is healthy or if it needs more therapy.

“I think that by having these devices out there. We can empower patients and their families and their caregivers to have better data on the long-term basis about how their knees are doing.” Inan said.