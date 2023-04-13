More than 800,000 people have a heart attack in the U.S. each year.

Seeking prompt medical care can save your life if you have a heart attack, but some warning signs can be tricky to identify.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.s. has a heart attack. Chest pain and shortness of breath are common symptoms, but did you know there are some lesser-known warning signs?

“There are probably many risk factors that we don’t yet fully appreciate,” said Prakash Balan, MD, interventional cardiologist, Banner – University Medicine Heart Institute.

For instance, dizziness and nausea are possible symptoms of a heart attack. Neck or jaw pain and even problems with your teeth can signal heart trouble.

“I had a patient who had a toothache — that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack,” said Annabelle Volgman, MD, medical director, Rush Heart Center for Women.

A cough that won’t go away could also be a sign of heart failure – especially if it produces white or pink mucus. And a blue or purple net-like pattern on your skin may mean you have a blocked artery.

Swelling in your lower legs or feet might indicate your heart isn’t working properly. And watch out for yellowish-orange, waxy growths on the skin, which could be a symptom of unhealthy cholesterol levels.

“Pay attention to your symptoms. If you’re having symptoms, get them checked out,” said Dr. Balan.