More than 6 million people in the US, 65 and older, have dementia.

By 2050, that number is expected to double to nearly 13 million, but a series of new studies reveals you may be able to reduce your dementia risk with the foods you choose to eat.

“The gut influences very heavily the whole-body physiology,” said Hariom Yadav, PhD, Director USF Center for Microbiome Research.

And now new research shows many people may be eating their way to dementia. The main culprit: ultra-processed foods, like fast foods, chips, frozen meals, and sodas.

Researchers in Brazil found those who got 20 percent or more of their daily calorie intake from these processed foods had a 28 percent faster rate of cognitive decline than those who are less processed foods.

That means in a standard diet of two thousand calories a day, 400 calories worth of processed foods can cause a lot of damage. But there is good news.

“If you eat the right diet, you can reduce that risk,” Dr. Hariom Yadav said.

You can still eat a lot of unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to combat that risk.

A study from rush university medical center found those who closely followed something called the mind diet for four and a half years, which focuses on eating mainly vegetables, fish, chicken, and whole grains, reduced their risk for Alzheimer’s by 53 percent.