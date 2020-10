Health Report- Fall season migraines

One in four households has someone who suffer from migraines. If you are the one of the millions who suffer from migraines, you know this time of year is tough.

It’s the time of year where people think of pumpkins, changing leaves, and crisp air. But, the fall means misery for many.

Dr. Vincent Martin is the director of the headache and facial pain center at the University of Cincinnati and president of the National Headache Foundation. He says that research indicates weather changes are a primary cause of migraines.

“So, we see a lot of low-pressure systems in the fall as we transition into winter. And it’s thought that those low-pressure systems where you get both falls in barometric pressure and low barometric pressures can actually trigger headaches in person who are susceptible to them.” Dr. Martin said.

Fall weather patterns that lead to heavy rain and lightning can also contribute.

“We actually did a study ourselves where we found that if there was a lightning strike within 25 miles of a person’s home residence, that there was about a 26% excess risk of migraine attacks on those days.” Dr. Martin said.

Fall is also full of ragweed and mold, allergies can inflame sinuses, and trigger migraines. Doctors say you can lessen the impact of allergens by using an air filter, and allergy medicine. For those affected by the changing weather, new prescription migraine treatments may keep migraineurs from missing any fall fun.