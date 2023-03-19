Nearly two in five people in the u-s have high cholesterol, but here’s the good, bad and ugly about cholesterol and race.

How low can you go? When it comes to lowering your cholesterol, you want to lower your bad cholesterol while raising the good.

“Getting the bad cholesterol levels down to really low levels, down in the 20s and 30s, can actually remove plaque from the coronary arteries,” said Steven Nissen, MD and cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Lowering your risk for heart attack and stroke and …

“Lower and lower levels of the bad cholesterol LDL are associated with a reduction in the risk of death, heart attack, and stroke,” Dr. Steven Nissen said.

And higher levels of good cholesterol had similar positive outcomes. But, research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that was not the case for everyone.

For black Americans, higher levels of good cholesterol did not lower the risk of heart attacks. The researchers emphasized the findings mean that lowering your bad cholesterol should be more important than increasing your good cholesterol.

You should also look at other cardiac risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.