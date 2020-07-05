Health Report: Grief and how to deal with loss of normalcy

The coronavirus has forever changed us. We are experiencing losses including loss of freedom, loss of connection and even loss of normalcy.

As we come out of isolation, there’s another emotion that we are going to feel. grief. It’s called anticipatory grief.

It’s something that everyone will need to work through to move on. It’s your health tonight.

Saying goodbye with signs, through a phone call or from the other side of the window and for some they weren’t able to say goodbye at all.

“I was devastated, of course, because after the surgery he was supposed to come back home, and he did not,” said Cassandra Holmes, Struggling with COVID-19 grief.

Holmes knew grief before COVID-19. She knows the pain of losing someone unexpectedly.

“I just sat there and I looked out the window because I didn’t know what I was going to do next,” said Holmes.

Dr. Mindy Cassel a psychologist and Co-Founder of Children’s Bereavement Center said that she thinks that many people feel guilt and somehow that they could have done something about it.

Dr. Cassel believes anxiety increases even when you haven’t lost a person, but a lifestyle like the lifestyle we all lost when COVID-19 appeared.

“So it affects us emotionally. It affects us behaviorally. So you feel it physically,” said Dr. Cassel.

Some ways to work through grief include the following:

First find acceptance.

Find out what you can do, and do it.

Wash your hands.

Keep a safe distance.

Work virtually.

When the grief causes physical pain, manage it.

When you find yourself thinking the worst, immediately think of something good that you’re grateful for to calm yourself.

Come to the present with meditation or grounding.

Grief is meant to be shared so reach out to people.

People who reach out to others say that it gives them strength and a support that they found strengths they never knew they had.