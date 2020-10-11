Health Report: Halloween products that can cause harm to your eyes

With Halloween coming up this month, people are looking to get their costumes ready.

Whether it’s showing off vampire-looking red contacts, glittery lashes or the timeless cat-eye, do these products hurt your eyes? Can these products cause a lifetime of damage?

It’s Your Health tonight.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but what we apply to our eyes may be harming them.

“People don’t realize that they can develop such a serious infection from wearing contact lenses,” said Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD, Opthamologist.

Are those colorful, decorative, non-prescription contacts okay to wear? Not really.

While these products may spook up your Halloween costume, they can cause a scratched cornea, infection or even blindness according to the FDA and CDC.

We use water to wash away the germs on our hands, but we shouldn’t use it near our eyes. Water isn’t sterile and can contain dangerous bacteria.

So be sure to dry your hands completely before handling contacts.

According to Dr. Knauf, bacteria can attach to the contact lens and then get in your eye.

Also what about those enhancers to lengthen our lashes?

Fake lashes mess with your blinking and can even cause dry eyes.

The glue used to apply the lashes can cause damage to the cornea if it enters the eye and cause a corneal burn.

Putting oil, water, or solution into your mascara bottle to extend it’s lifespan can contaminate the product.

Not all beauty products include ingredients that are easy on the eyes.

Avoid formaldehydes, parabens, and benzalkonium chloride which is known to be toxic to the cells on they eye’s surface. You may see it listed as quaternuim-15.