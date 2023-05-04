With skyrocketing numbers of opioid overdoses and deaths, public health experts and communities nationwide have tried to develop programs to distribute narcan – to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

In 2020, 44 Americans died every day from a prescription opioid overdose – 16,000 in one year. There were 100,000 Americans that died from illegal or street opioids, like fentanyl, last year alone.

Now, a new program is designed to provide help.

“It is a fully anonymous process,” said Daniel Arendt, PharmD, BCPS University of Cincinnati.

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati paired with the nonprofit group Caracole to provide supplies from what they call “harm reduction vending machines.”

“Safer injection kits, injectable naloxone and nasal naloxone,” said Suzanne Bachmeyer director of prevention Caracole.

Those – and more – all readily accessible in a secure machine that resembles a vending machine. People call a number to get a code to access supplies. Bachmeyer and Arendt know to some, it may feel counterintuitive to provide free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to people struggling with addiction.

“We do not believe that providing supplies to keep people safe, to keep people from overdosing and to keep people from contracting infectious diseases, enables them in any way,” said Bachmeyer

The vending machine has been operational for two years. More than 1,000 people have used it and researchers said it’s contributing to a decrease in overdose deaths in Cincinnati and the surrounding area.

“It’s, again, important to recognize — nationwide, up 15%; preliminary for us, down 10%,” said Arendt.