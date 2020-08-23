Health Report: Health issues for men

In almost every country, men are more likely to die younger than women. Men are also more burdened by illnesses during their lives now.

Here are some health issues that men should take very seriously. It’s Your Health Tonight.

When it comes to health checkups, men are notoriously procrastinators.

“Only when needed and that’s rare. I choose not to go to the doctor only emergency service,” said

The CDC reports that men are 33% less likely than women to have visited a doctor in the past year and those who do go are less apt to be honest about their symptoms and history, but there are some problems that men should get checked out.

The first problem includes erectile dysfunction. It could be a risk factor for a heart attack or stroke.

Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in Men. Jaw or neck pain are also signs of a heart attack.

Trouble urinating is another issue to take seriously. This could be a symptom of prostrate cancer.

“Death from prostrate cancer is at an all time high. 29,000 deaths a year in the U.S.,” said Dr. Daniel George, M.D. from Duke Cancer Institute.

Other signs include blood in the urine or semen. Men should see a doctor if they have sleep issues.

These problems may indicate depression or sleep apnea. Chronic itching is another symptom not to ignore it could signal lymphoma, multiple myeloma or even diabetes.

Pay attention if you also have trouble swallowing for this might be an acid reflex which can lead to esophageal cancer, a disease that is more common in men also with health issues men shouldn’t take lightly.