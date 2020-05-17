Health Report: Help for knee replacements

It’s one of the most widely done orthopedic procedures, but as many as one in five patients or 20% say they still feel chronic pain or are unhappy with the results after knee replacement surgeries.

Now a new cutting-edge robotic system may offer patients much better results.

Seventy-five-year old Sonia Santos is a force of nature working in Manhattan full time even 10 years after retirement age.

“I never felt any pain until one day going home using my commute in the subway in New York. I stood up and felt a snap in my right knee,” said Sonia Santos, knee replacement patient.

Sonia had severe osteoarthritis, less than one year after doctors replaced her right knee using traditional knee surgery.

Orthopedic surgeon Yair Kissin recruited Sonia for a clinical trial, testing a cutting-edge new method to replace her left knee.

“We’re actually able to personalize the surgery,” said Yair Kissin, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, Hackensack University Medical Center.

It’s called T-solution one total knee application by think surgical. A 3-D planning station that lets surgeons map out a detailed plan before surgery.

The then doctor uses a robotic bone cutting tool for maximum precision during the procedure.

“Essentially we have a little control lever with an on-off button and the device is cutting before our very eyes what we would normally do with a saw and directly with our hand on the cutting device,” said Dr. Kissin.

Santos gave up her high heels for blinged-out sneakers. She says that both knees feel good, but that her left knee is more like her natural knee where she doesn’t feel anything.