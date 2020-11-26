Health Report- High blood pressure causing complications during pregnancy

The maternal mortality rate has been increasing in the united states. For every 100,000 babies born alive, 17 women die.

Medical experts say one reason could be that more pregnant women are developing high blood pressure, leading to complications during and after pregnancy.

Kara and Kurt Schooley are focused on eating well. Kara has a history of high blood pressure. When Kara became pregnant with twins, she and her doctor monitored her heart health.

“I was starting towards the end of my pregnancy to become preeclamptic. I was gaining ten pounds of water weight every two days.” said Kara Schooley.

Kara went on bed rest, but delivered the twins just shy of 33 weeks. Bennett was four pounds, 15 ounces. Amelia was just four pounds, small but health.

Kara’s cardiologist Dr. Laxmi Mehta, was concerned about her. Pregnancy puts pressure on the heart, and even after delivery, women with high blood pressure have a higher risk of stroke, pre-eclampsia, and seizures.

“If you don’t know that this is an issue and that you can potentially die from it either during pregnancy. In the one year after, or thereafter or that the long-term effects.” Dr. Mehta said.

The American Heart Association recommends pregnant patients keep their blood pressure below 140 over 90. Dr. Mehta says they should also watch their sodium intake, follow a Mediterranean diet, and incorporate moderate exercise as approved by their doctor.

Kara took blood pressure medicine and followed a heart healthy program. Four years later, the Schooley’s added Parker to the mix.

“I’m actively watching sodium again, watching the things that Dr. Mehta’s tried to help me with, but, she’s also informed me we will be life-long partners.” Schooley said.