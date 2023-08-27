Being pregnant makes you vulnerable to a lot of infections, but a new study from Texas A&M University found there may be a particular cause for an increased risk of respiratory viral infections, like the flu, in pregnant women.

We’ve all seen the pictures: wildfires in Canada causing smoky air in New York, D.C., and even as far south as North Carolina. But smoke from wildfires doesn’t just cause hazy skies.

“The air quality was severely impacted. I saw a lot more of my asthmatic patients coming in. They couldn’t breathe,” said Sharon Chinthrajah, MD, Assoc. Prof. of Medicine Stanford University School of Medicine.

During pregnancy, women are more susceptible to severe,(RSV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

And people with asthma are not the only ones affected by air pollutants. New research from Texas A&M University found air pollution from things like wildfires, traffic, and even poor indoor air quality produces ultrafine particles, or UFP’s, that can increase a pregnant woman’s risk for getting the flu.

Having the flu while pregnant increases the risk of low birth weight and even miscarriages. But there are things pregnant women can do to protect themselves. First check the air quality in your area with weather apps or by going to AirNow.gov. Also, avoid going outside if the air quality is low as air pollutants can still be absorbed through the skin. Invest in a home air purifier and get the flu shot.

“When they vaccinate, it’s not just about them, but it’s also about the people very close to them,” saud Sunjoo Ahn, PhD, Associate Professor of Advertising at University of Georgia