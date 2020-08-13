Health Report- How music therapy may help calm COVID-19 stress

It’s been five months since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. The social isolation is hitting some people hard, both physically and mentally.

In fact, one-third of Americans are showing signs of clinical anxiety and depression. But, the power of music may help calm the stresses of COVID-19.

The sound of music is helping these people change the way they think and feel.

“It can just rewire the brain to do things that it wasn’t already doing.” said Ashley Marie Lewis, a music therapist.

Lewis says her meetings have been moved online. However, the pandemic has not silenced her mission of helping others through music.

Jason Bailey was in the middle of writing a musical, finishing his Master’s degree, and playing weekly live performances when the coronavirus shut down the show.

“It was exactly the perfect storm to hit me in a way that I was not prepared to handle. I had some full-blown panic attacks.” Bailey said.

That’s when Bailey found music therapy. In an analysis of 400 studies, music therapy improved the body’s immune system, reduced pain, decreased stress, and was found more effective than prescription drugs in reducing anxiety before surgery.

Ashley Lewis using stress relieving techniques like this to help those with anxiety. Lyric analysis is used to treat depression and lyric fill-in can help those with memory loss.

“So over time, the brain will actually change its chemistry.” Lewis said.

“I have definitely gotten new mechanisms to help me deal with stress.” Bailey added.

Proving once again that music can mend minds.