Almost one out of 100 babies is born with a heart defect each year in the United States. Many of these babies will need surgery within weeks of birth, followed by more surgeries throughout their life

Now, doctors are turning to stem cells to give big hope for little hearts.

“Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a complex congenital heart disease. It is where the left ventricle does not develop.” said Sunday Kaushal, MD, PhD, Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

These tiny babies, born prematurely and born with only half a heart, depend solely on their right ventricle in order to pump blood throughout their body.

“These babies need surgical intervention in the first weeks of life,” Dr. Kaushal said.

15-20% of these babies will not live to their first birthday. For the little ones who do, medication and implanted devices can help. Ultimately, these children will need a heart transplant to survive.

“That right ventricle becomes tired. It doesn’t pump blood efficiently,” Dr. Kaushal said.

Pediatric cardiac surgeons at Lurie Children’s Hospital are injecting stem cells directly into the heart to revitalize the worn-out right ventricle.

“We’re trying to see if we can actually put stem cells in there in order to remodel, rejuvenate that right ventricle in order to pump blood more efficiently for that baby.” Dr. Kaushal said.

In the long run, stem cells therapy could possibly even prevent these children from needing a heart transplant at all.

“I think that these studies could be game changing for our babies,” Kaushal said.