Health Report: How “superagers” keep their minds young

About six million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. By the year 2050, that number is expected to double.

Although its normal for brainpower to decline as we age, it’s not inevitable.

In this week’s Health Report, we’re taking a look at what you can do now to stay mentally sharp in your 80s, 90s, and beyond.

For 84-year old David Albertson and 83-year old Allan Woods, age is nothing but a number.

Both may be considered “Superagers” or have the cognitive function that’s comparable to that of an average middle-aged adult. A study from Northwestern University found those who are “superagers” lose brain volume at a slower pace than normally aging adults, putting superagers at a lower risk for dementia.

So, what are superagers doing to keep their minds young?

“I think it’s important to stay active,” said David Albertson, Superager.

The risk for developing Alzheimer’s Disease triples for individuals with a body mass index over 30. Also, challenging your mind can keep it in shape. David does crossword puzzles every day to keep his mind sharp.

“I’ve been doing it for over 50 years, probably 60 years,” Albertson said.

Research found superagers also had a greater circle of friends and family.

“It’s just common sense. You just got to keep moving. You got to keep your mind sharp. If you have family and friends, you’re in great shape.” said Allan Woods,

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists