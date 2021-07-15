Health Report- How to avoid injury from a COVID-19 test

The CDC says those who have been fully vaccinated do not have to wear their masks.

More than one in three unvaccinated adults say they will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, putting reaching herd immunity at risk. That’s why proper testing is still crucial.

For the past year, it’s been a familiar sight.

“People come out saying that they felt like their brain was impaled.” said Dr. Christie Barnes, Ear Nose and Throat Doctor.

But even after a year of testing for COVID-19, Dr. Barners says she is still seeing it done incorrectly on the news.

Now that several rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are available to consumers, is there a danger to performing the test incorrectly?

“It could result in nose bleeds, injury to the nose and the nasal cavity.” Dr.. Barnes said.

That’s why a team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center has created an advanced simulation model that can be used to teach the proper skills to those performing the swab tests. It’s called PACE, the oral, nasal, pharyngeal anatomy clinical education trainer.

“We decided that it would be fun if we could do something that was more like the old Operation game.” said Ben Stobbe, RN, MBA, Asst. Vice Chancellor of iEXCEL at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

A light comes on when the student performs the test correctly. So, what should you know when performing a COVID test?

Do not direct the swab upward. The swab needs to go about seven centimeters in your average adult. Also, stay still to avoid injury. Rest your head against a wall or chair and do not apply pressure. With proper testing and vaccines, the most vulnerable populations can be protected.

“We try to do this so no one has to do any quarantine at all.” said Steve Frazee, Chief Program Officer at the Open Door Mission.