Health Report- Is your lack of sleep insomnia or something else?

World Sleep Day is March 19th A survey by Consumer Reports finds nearly 70% of Americans struggle with falling asleep at least once a week. There could be various reasons why people have a hard time sleeping.

Are you looking to get some ZZZ’s, but having a hard time falling asleep? Before you chuck it up to insomnia, you may want to check to see if it might be something else.

“It’s very important to rule out other sleep disorders as some sleep disorders can mimic insomnia.” said Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, a sleep physician at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

One of those is restless leg syndrome.

“You have this sensation in your legs that you really need to move your legs. It can prolong it for up to an hour.” Dr. DelRosso said.

Even though there’s no cure for Restless Leg Syndrome, avoiding caffeine, getting plenty of exercise, and warm baths and massages can relax your leg muscles. Another thing that can mimic insomnia is a delay in your circadian clock.

“Usually adolescents, and teenagers naturally start having a delayed sleep cycle.” Dr. DelRosso said.

It can result in excessive daytime sleepiness. To lessen the effects of that, keep a consistent wake-up time that doesn’t vary more than two hours, even on the weekends.

Finally, if you are feeling tired during the day, it could be sleep apnea. Sleep apnea could put you at grater risk for a stroke and heart attack. It’s estimated that 85-90% of people with sleep apnea don’t know they have it.

Inform your doctor if you experience snoring, daytime sleepiness or mood changes.