Health Report- Keeping your sleep habits healthy

February is Heart Health Month and there are currently more than 26 million people affected by heart failure. While you can’t really control risk factors like age and genetics, you can control how much you sleep.

Are your sleep habits healthy? It turns out that sleep can mean a whole lot more than just a change to re-charge.

“You have a risk of heart disease, cancers and stroke because sleep is like a medicine. That’s your time when you rejuvenate. You grow again. You feel relaxed, fulfilled.” said Dr. Jagdish Khubchadani, professor of public health of New Mexico State University.

Healthy sleep patterns are defined as seven to eight hours of sleep every night, no frequent waking or insomnia, and no reported daytime sleepiness. In a study published in the journal Circulation, researchers found that adults with the healthiest sleep habits were 42% less likely to develop heart disease.

“We are running around finding the best medicine for stress and a number of problems like heart disease. But, sleep is the best medicine available for free and maintaining it should be a number one priority.” Dr. Khubchadani said.

For higher quality sleep, experts recommend going to bed at the same time every night, exercising throughout the day, and keeping your mind engaged. Start your bedtime routine an hour before bed and keep your phone out of the bedroom.