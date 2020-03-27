Health Report- Kid friendly drug to rid blood clots

Every year, more than 250,000 thousand people will be told they have a blood clot and on average, 274 people will die from one. It’s not just an adult problem, however. One on 10 kids who are admitted to the hospital will develop a blood clot.

There is a new kid-friendly drug that is being tested to help rid blood clots without using a needle.

“I had a blood clot where my ear was at and they had to take it out.” said Brandy Sanchez. “My head really hurt.”

Brandy was given two injections a day of the common blood thinner, Enoxaparin.

“I didn’t like the needles at all.” Sanchez said.

Pediatric hematologist Guy Young often sees kids like Brandy struggle with treatment. Until now, infants and children would receive anticoagulant injections to ensure precise dosing.

“What we really needed in children was better drug options.” said Guy Young, MD, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Dr. Young led a clinical trial testing a new liquid alternative Rivaroxaban. The main difference precise dosing with no needles.

“Children come in lots of different sizes, so we can’t. It’s not a one size drug fits all.” Young said.

With Warfarin, weekly blood tests are needed to check levels since hundreds of drugs interact with Warfarin, not so with Rivaroxaban. Brandy has battled her blood clots and has had no more needles. No more medication and no more blood clots.