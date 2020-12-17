Health Report- Learning more about fat grafting

Fat grafting is a surgical procedure that transfer fat from one area of the body to another.

Now, doctors are using this technique to repair a defect in one woman’s leg.

A pediatric nurse for eight years, Kali Galvan thought she had seen it all.

“I noticed about three years ago, about 2017, that I was having like a fatty growth in my leg.” Galvin said.

Luckily, a biopsy came back benign. About a week later, there was a painful infection.

“My leg was very swollen, very red, extremely tender.” Galvin said.

Plastic surgeon Joshua Lampert knew he had to remove the infection and let the wound heal.

“The problem is when a wound heals like that, it created a really big crater in her leg.” Lampert said.

That’s when Dr. Lampert offered her fat grafting to fill the hole in her leg.

“Fat grafting is a technique when you harvest fat from somewhere on the body that you don’t want it, and then you place it somewhere where you do.” Dr. Lampert said.

While harvesting fat is not new, the technology Dr. Lampert uses is.

“We use a special low pressure liposuction system, because the low pressure avoids fat cell rupture.” Lampert said.

By keeping more fat cells alive, fewer procedures are needed. Kali had fat taken from three areas.

“The first one we did was my abdominal area, the second one we did was my back and the third one we did kinda like my love handles.” Galvin said.

“Once that is harvested and separated, then we are able to inject it deep to the scar and try to push that scar up.” Lampert said.

The entire process took six months, but now Kali’s leg is healed. She went on vacation last year and wore shorts with confidence.

“I just felt like I was on top of the world.” Galvin said.