Health Report- Learning more on COVID Psych Brain

For months, research has shown how the COVID-19 virus affects the brain, causing infected patients to experience memory loss, difficulty sleeping and problems focusing.

Patients who have never had COVID-19 are now experiencing the same symptoms.

Marco Trochez wasn’t caught off guard when he was diagnosed with bipolar disease.

“My dad is bipolar one. He has bipolar one disorder and my sister has bipolar three disorder.” Trochez said.

What did catch Trochez off guard was COVID-19.

“That sort of brought to me this kind of depression, anxiety, and this, like, fogginess.” Trochez said.

Marco was also unable to sleep, was restless, and had problems focusing. Dr. Arthur Bregman is a psychiatrist and says many of his patients who have never had COVID-19 are experiencing what he has coined “COVID Psych Brain,” with COVID-19 causing everyone’s anxiety levels to be elevated.

“People’s cognitive function are disconnected and they’re foggy.” Dr. Bregman said.

This is even causing even memory problems. Dr. Bregman says people can find relief with the three R’s. The first is relationships.

“Go talk to a friend. Take a break.” Dr. Bregman said.

Keeping a routine promotes good mental health, set aside a particular time for work and exercise, and the last R is Resilience, or the ability to bounce back, can be achieved by maintaining routines and relationships.

However, if the symptoms are severe, Dr. Bregman advises that those people may want to see a therapist.

Marco works with his therapist on his COVID-19 Psych Brain and is feeling much better now.

“Awareness, meditation helps a lot.” Trochez said.

Giving himself and his pup a piece of mind.