Alzheimer’s Disease is one of the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

More than 5 million people are living with it. By 2050, experts predict that number will rise to 14 million.

Treatments have been historically difficult to come by, with just one new drug approved in the past two decades.

Now, researchers are testing an investigational drug for people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.

Cindy Raucci loves to work out. It keeps her body and mind healthy. Since her dementia diagnosis six years ago, her husband, Frank, is with her around the clock. Every day, the simple things get harder.

“Like, 63, 4, 5? Sixty-seven. I wanna be younger.” said Cindy Raucci, Living with Alzheimer’s.

Raucci and her family are constantly searching for new therapies that might stop her decline. Raucci said she participated in one clinical trial in the past.

“I could tell it was helping her and after they closed the study down, I was then informed, probably six months to a year later, that she was actually getting the drug.” said Frank Raucci, Cindy’s husband.

“Lately, in research, we have been using anti body therapy to remove amyloid, to remove tau. And they are showing us some benefit.” said Paul Winner, DO, FAAN, Neurologist.

Dr. Winner is now involved in another trial, the Lift- Alzheimer’s disease, or LIFT-AD, clinical trial. Researchers are testing an investigational drug, known now as ATH 1017, which is a small injection that patients take at home. The goal is to slow down the effects of Alzheimer’s on patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Right now, the Raucci’s do everything in their power to keep Cindy’s mind active and they home that scientists will find something that stops the progression before it’s too late.

“I worry that he has a lot on his hands, and I don’t help with.” Cindy Raucci said.

“I worry about how it will be 5 years from now or 3 years from now” Frank Raucci added.

The LIFT-AD trial is continuing to enroll patients until October. Researchers expect the first results from the trial in about a year. For more information about the trial, go to https://www.athiraclinicaltrials.com/