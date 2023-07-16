Want to live to be one hundred? How about 110? 120? Science says that may be the norm sooner than you think.

When Olive “Ollie” Fowler, 101, was born, Warren G. Harding was U.S. President. Milk was 33 cents. She said it was a much simpler time.

“We walked and rode bikes and nobody had cars-because nobody had money,” Ollie Fowler, who is 101 years old.

Ollie met Sid, her husband for 70 years, when they were teens on the ice in Canada. Today, Ollie is part of a growing number of centenarians. So, why now? What is the future of aging? Epidemiologist Andrea LaCroix is making it her mission to find out.

“Your chronological age is a certain number, whereas our biological age is a measure of how fast we’re aging,” said Andrea LaCroix, PhD, MPH, Epidemiologist at UC San Diego School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science.

Professor LaCroix believes epigenetics is key. Exposures in the environment and everyday stressors can impact your genes, causing some people to live longer than others.

“I think there probably are ways to slow down epigenetic age acceleration,” Prof. LaCroix said.

Another area of research, identifying cells that impact metabolism and inflammation. Scientists are exploring whether interventions such as caloric restriction, fasting, exercise and certain drugs turn back time on those cells and extend life.

“We’re on our way to finding a biomarker of biological aging that can be measured in the blood and that can help us understand Where we are with respect to our aging process, over and above our chronological age,” Prof. LaCroix explained.

Researchers also want to know how microbiomes living in our bodies impact longevity.

“There may be one day supplements or things that we can take that help us to age slower,” Prof. LaCroix went on to say.

Until then, ollie said she will stick with what she knows works, surrounding herself with family and lots of love.

“You have to kiss each other good night, every night,” Fowler instructed.