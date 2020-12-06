Health Report: Long-lasting, disinfectant spray in development could act in under 30 seconds and last for hours

When was the last time you read the label on a commercial cleaning product or let a surface you wiped down dry completely?

To be 99.9% effective, these products must be used correctly and frequently.

But, what if there was a better way? Lou Baxter has the story on the next big breakthrough in disinfectant materials.

COVID-19 has made us all painfully aware of how many surfaces we touch every day.

“I went to a local grocery store, and I watched an employee in due diligence spray disinfectant on a surface and immediately wipe it off. So, my initial reaction was, oh my goodness, that surface didn’t get disinfected,” said Christina Drake, PhD, owner, Kismet Technologies.

Scientists say most wipes or sprays take anywhere from four to 10 minutes to disinfect a surface.

“Things like ethanol or some of the other things that will destroy the virus probably don’t last long on a surface,” said Griffith Parks, PhD, Virologist, University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

This means surfaces need to be wiped down again and again to stay clean from a number of viruses, including COVID-19.

“Driving home I was like, you know, there’s got to be a better solution than what’s currently available,” said Drake.

That’s why scientist Christina Drake is creating a long-lasting, disinfectant spray that could act in under 30 seconds and last for hours or even days using cerium oxide nanoparticles.

To develop this virus vanquisher, Drake’s team is first suspending the nanoparticles in a liquid so that it can be sprayed, ensuring that once it’s sprayed, a film develops on the surface and will continually regenerate. Then finally, testing it against multiple viruses and verifying that it’s safe.

“This would be a huge leap in disinfection,” said Sudipta Seal, PhD, Materials Science Engineer, University of Central Florida.