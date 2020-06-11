Health Report- Long range pandemic planning

State by state, businesses and restaurants are reopening and governors are lifting stay at home orders. However, some experts are concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases and there is the possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in the fall.

Over the past few months, even the mundane, like grocery shopping, has taken on new meaning.

“I’ve never been one to have like an emergency thing of food or anything like that. But, I would probably consider that now, keeping a stash somewhere in our basement.” said Valerie Eckley,

Jeff Magill is an expert in emergency behavioral health and preparedness. For 20 years, he has led responses to national and local disasters.

“But in terms of the scope and the magnitude, this one is certainly unprecedented, in my lifetime.” Magill said.

As the country begins to reopen, Magill suggests that families continue to store everything they would need to be self-sufficient for at least three days or more.

“Luckily, we bought a deep freezer and extra refrigerator before all this happened.” said Emily Fiore.

Keep stocked up on non-perishable and canned goods, canned meat, fruits and vegetables, and jars of peanut butter have a two-year shelf life. Restock your bottled water, take this time to replenish the medicine cabinet and to refill prescription medications. Magill says that now is the time to re-evaluate how you get your information. For updates close to home, call your local municipal center or visit their websites.

“Often times, they do allow you to subscribe to a list so you can receive those alerts or emails.” Magill said.

Finally, Magill says it’s critical that people keep washing their hands and maintain social distancing, but to continue to bolster mental health, stay connected, and spend time outdoors.