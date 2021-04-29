Health Report- “Merging Veterans and Players” program

There are more than 18 million military veterans in the United States. After retirement, however, many feel lost and alone and no longer part of the team.

The same goes for professional athletes, but now there’s a place that’s bringing these two teams together.

There’s more to these workouts than punching and push-ups. This is about creating a team when you no longer have one.

“I served the United States Army for 30 years.” said Tonya Oxendine, a member of the 82nd Airborne.

“I went into a nasty depression, and one day I just decided to end it. I grabbed a knife and put it into my neck.” said David Rendon, an Army combat veteran.

For many, some of the biggest battles between after the war is over.

“I felt really lost and not sure who I was and where I fit in the world now.” said Nate Boyer, Former Green Beret and NFL Player.

Before Boyer played with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a Green Beret. In 2015, Both careers ended.

“Then all of a sudden it’s like, I have no team.” Boyer said.

That’s when Nate and FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer decided to bring both teams together, creating “Merging Veterans and Players” or MVP. It’s a place where men and women can work through their problems with physical fitness and peer-to-peer support. After each workout, members huddle to share their stories.

“That’s where the magic happens, in our huddle. It’s where we get to express and share those experiences.” Oxendine said.

“If you want to make a true connection, you’re going to cry together, you’re going to sweat together, or you’re going to bleed together. And sometimes we do all three.” said Brandy Hester, a trainer at MVP.

“That’s where my life changed completely.” Rendon said.

MVP has brought together more than 1,300 combat vets and 750 professional athletes nationwide bonding through shared experiences.