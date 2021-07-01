Health Report- Misconceptions about Marijuana

Marijuana is now legal in 36 states for medicinal purposes and 17 states for recreational use. The drug has been touted for its pain-relieving and calming effects, but there are some myths you should know about.

It’s just about everywhere you look and it is legalized in every year, but there’s more to the story when it comes to marijuana use.

“The common misconceptions and attitudes is that marijuana is harmless, which it’s not.” said Cynthia Fontanella, PhD, The Ohio State University.

In fact, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, marijuana contains three to five times the amount of carcinogens as tobacco and marijuana can lead to permanent IQ loss of as much as eight points if you start using it at a young age.

Studies also link the drug to depression, anxiety, suicide, self-harm and psychotic episodes.

Another myth: It’s not addictive.

“Cannabis use disorder is frequent use of cannabis use and causing significant impairment in functioning.” Dr. Fontanella said.

Studies suggest that 30 percent of those who use marijuana have some degree of cannabis use disorder.

The last fallacy is that it’s okay to drive with marijuana in your system. Fontanella says the truth is the drug significantly impairs your judgment, motor coordination, and reaction time. It can increase your chances of a car crash.