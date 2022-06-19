One in five people in the United States is a caregiver to a family member or a friend.

One in four people is a caregiver for someone with dementia.

With a growing, aging population, the demand for caregiving is increasing. However, the tools to provide guidance and support are not.

Here are some details on a new app that is opening resources for caregivers.

“She’ll be up all night, then I’m up all night and that usually doesn’t go well,” said Gail Morgan, Caregiver.

“My dad at the very end could not walk, couldn’t talk, couldn’t lift a glass of water to his mouth,” said Naveena Jaspal, Caregiver.

Caregiving is hard.

“Right now caregivers are experiencing a lot of unmet needs. These people are giving themselves completely to the person they care for and not getting a lot of support themselves,” said Nicole Werner, PHD, Associate Professor at University of Wisconsin Madison.

But a new web-based app is looking to ease that burden. It’s called CareVirtue.

“What we’re trying to do with apps like CareVirtue is really build that caregiving team or caregiving network through the app so that they can have support for asking for help,” said Werner.

The app allows family members and others involved in the caregiving to communicate and share important care information.

They can also track symptoms and behaviors over time. For caregivers caring for someone with dementia, that can be crucial.

“They had documentation. They felt more comfortable in sort of bringing their concerns to other parties and they felt more validated,” said Anna Linden, PHD Student, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

A tool like this could have given Christine Nash more support when she was caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s.

“The biggest obstacle for me was siblings not believing she had Alzheimer’s, and so it made it a struggle when I reached out to them and asked them for help,” said Christine Nash, Caregiver.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

But now access to that support can be at the fingertips of many caregivers.