Health Report- New type of robotic surgery for knee replacement

According to the agency for healthcare research and quality, nearly 800,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States, and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon estimates that will increase by a staggering 180% by 2030.

In this week’s Health Report, we have the details of new robotic tech that is getting patients back, what doctors are calling ‘Optimal Function’

75-year old Susan Cusack is a champion on the pickleball court, but according to her, something happened one day in 2018…

“The ball came over the net, it was a very low shot. I went to go return it and I heard a very loud crunch in my right knee.” Cusack said.

Her arthritic knee had given out and needed to be replaced.

“When I went back to pickleball about eight or nine weeks after surgery, I could jump and I could run on the courts.” Cusack said.

But just two years later, Susan dove for another low shot.

“This time, the loud crunch was in my left knee. So, I thought ‘Hm, this is familiar to me.'” Cusack said.

This time, Dr. Henry Finn offered Susan a new approach. It puts robotic technology in the palm of his hand.

“We believe that by using this device, there is improved sizing and placement of the components, which is more accurate than traditional techniques.” Dr. Finn said.

Dr. Finn used the Cori Surgical System, or Core of Real Intelligence.

“The computer directs a handheld cutting tool that is used to accurately remove and shape the ends of the bones during the knee replacement surgery.” Dr. Finn said.

This results in better balance and stability, meaning Susan can dominate on the courts for many years to come.

“I just want to be able to do, selfishly, what I want to do!” Cusack said.