Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in The United States.

It affects all ages, races and genders. In fact, one person every 33 seconds dies from Coronary Artery Disease.

Now that you know these statistics, do you want to know your risk of having a heart attack?

From monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes to undergoing mammograms, PSA screenings, PAP tests, HIV tests and skin cancer examinations as we age, the roster of recommended medical tests keeps getting longer and longer. And now, there’s one more to add to the list.

“The coronary calcium score is actually a cat scan. It takes two minutes to acquire the images and very little radiation involved. And what it does is it looks at your coronary arteries to see if there’s any calcium in your coronary arteries. And if we find calcium, it’s equivalent to having coronary artery disease,” said Pamela Rama, MD, FACC, preventative cardiologist at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL.

The cat scan is then used to create a scale from zero to 400. A score of zero means there’s no plaque present. The higher the score, the more plaque present. But baptist health cardiologist pamela rama says even a low score doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

“Even a score of one means that you have coronary artery disease. What draws the calcium into the coronary arteries is cholesterol plaque. So, for me, it’s the best predictor of cardiac events that we have so far,” dr. Rama said.

Not only can it determine your risk, but dr. Rama also uses it to determine if her patients need cholesterol medications, such as statins.

“When I have patients who have high cholesterol levels and their coronary calcium score is zero, I actually stop their statin therapy and they love it,” Dr. Rama explained.

The only people who don’t need the test … anyone who has already been diagnosed with coronary artery disease.