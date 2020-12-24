Health Report- Nutrient to help brain development of babies

Studies show that more than 120,000 babies will be born with birth defects in the United States this year.

The March of Dimes says up to seven in ten could be prevented if expectant mothers got enough key nutrients.

Now, another nutrient is being added to the list to not only help the brain development of the baby, but also protect them from COVID-19.

Annie Wrywa didn’t think twice about taking prenatal vitamins when she was pregnant with Finlay.

“It just kind of seemed like a no brainer to me.” Wyrwa said.

Along with her daily vitamin, Annie was part of a study that added choline to the list.

“An important, neurotransmitter-like substance that’s really critical for appropriate fetal brain development.” said Sharon Hunter, Ph.D.

Not only does choline impact an unborn babies brain, but new research shows it also helps protect against respiratory infections in the mother, like COVID-19. That can affect fetal brain development.

“Because without it, the brain is too active. It’s too busy.” Dr. Hunter said.

In one year olds, low levels before birth caused attention problems and social withdrawal. By age four, children had problems with reading and concentration in adults. This could cause mental illnesses such as schizophrenia.

“Things like infection and depression, stress, those kinds of things affect how much gets to the baby.” Dr. Hunter said.

You can get choline through foods like eggs, liver, beets, spinach, peanuts, poultry, and fish. At least 20 to 30% of pregnant women are deficient in the amount of choline they get in their diet. Women can also take choline supplements. But, that can run up to $1,000 a pregnancy. Professor Hunter says Lecithin is a good source of choline and can cost about $250 for the entire pregnancy.

Supplements supplied little Finlay with the choline she needed.

“We really are starting to see her personality come out. She’s very opinionated, and sweet and sassy.” Wyrwa said.