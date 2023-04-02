There are 500 thousand open heart surgeries done in The United States every year and half of those patients require a blood transfusion.

But what if you’ve had a complication during a transfusion in the past, or if your religion forbids it.

It is a major, life-saving procedure but it can also cause significant blood loss – open heart surgery presents special challenges for patients who must avoid blood transfusions. Cardiovascular surgeon doctor John Puskas said one key is to prepare well before the patient is wheeled into the O.R.

“We give patients something called Erythropoietin – a hormone that increases their blood counts prior to surgery,” said Dr. John Puskas, MD and cardiovascular surgeon at Mount Sinai, New York.

For bypass patients, Dr. Puskas and his colleagues can use a new surgical technique.

“We do this all arterial, no aortic touch operation, meaning we don’t connect any of the bypass grafts to the aorta,” Dr. John Puskas went on to say.

By avoiding the aorta, doctors minimize blood loss. The no-touch bypass surgery means they can also avoid putting a patient on a heart-lung machine, which lowers the risk of blood loss. And if patients do lose blood, doctors use a medical procedure to safely recycle it.

“Washed centrifuge and returned to the patient, so that we use these cell savers or cell salvage devices in the operating room,” Dr. Puskas explained.

Medical techniques that save lives and allow doctors to respect patients’ wishes.