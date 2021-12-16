Health Report: Perks for your cup of coffee

The U.S. is the leading country when it comes to coffee consumption. Statistics show around 150 million Americans are coffee drinkers.

Now, new research reveals this simple habit may be very beneficial to your health in more ways than one.

If coffee is part of your morning routine, you’re not alone. Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day.

“Coffee to me is just enjoyable. I love coffee and it’s actually a part of my self-care.” said Ashley Hinds, Registered Dietician.

The popular beverage is also known to supply energy, improve alertness, and increase concentration. Research shows it might do even more.

“There are some studies that show a lot of, actually, nutritious benefits to coffee.” Hinds said.

In a new study from Europe, investigators looked at more than 460 thousand participants. They found drinking up to three cups of coffee a day was associated with a 21% lower risk of stroke, a 17% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 12% lower risk of death from all causes.

Experts say, however, you should also be aware of the side effects.

“Caffeine can actually increase anxiety and it can disrupt our sleep cycle.” Hinds said.

Generally, experts say up to five cups a day is safe for most people.