Health Report- Possible treatments for OCD patients

About one in 50 people suffer from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, or OCD. It’s behavior that may be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, clinical trials are looking at new treatments and therapies to bring these deep-seated compulsions under control.

Obsessively checking things, hoarding items, extreme fear of germs, these are all symptoms of OCD. OCD sufferers want to stop, but find it difficult, if not impossible to do so.

“For many folks, that level of distress is so intense that it motivates them to engage in these onerous behaviors, whether it be more ritualistic or avoidance to prevent that feared outcome from taking place. The problem with any sort of ritual, is that it’s temporary. It just doesn’t stick for a while.” said Eric Storch, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine.

OCD therapies currently under study or clinical trials include: deep brain stimulation to implant electrodes, antidepressants known as serotonin re uptake inhibitors, and glutamate in the brain, which is a neutotransmitter than sends signals to other cells.

“The best treatment for anxiety disorders are therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy or de-sensitization therapy.” said Harry A. Croft, MD, psychiatrist.

Although COVID-19 has impacted some individuals with OCD, mental health experts say it’s useful for others to understand what it’s like to live under that cloak of anxiety, not just during a pandemic, but all of the time.