Health Report: Predicting prostrate cancer in men

Prostrate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men worldwide after lung cancer, but there are also 3.1 million men who are living with it.

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostrate cancer in their lifetime with the average age of diagnosis at 66. Many of them won’t survive.

“Death from prostate cancer is at an all time high. 29,000 deaths a year in the U.S.,” said Daniel George from Duke Cancer Institute.

Catching the cancer early could greatly improve a man’s chance of living with it.

“As prostrate cancer screening has decreased, we’ve actually seen men presenting with a little bit more advanced and aggressive disease,” said George.

In a new study, researchers followed more than 200,000 men for six to seven years. They found the men with higher concentrations of two hormones in their blood, free testosterone and IGF1, were more likely to develop prostrate cancer over the the course of the study.

Specifically, men with the highest levels of IGF1 had a 25% greater risk and those with the highest free testosterone levels had an 18% higher risk.

Other predictors that may raise the risk of prostrate cancer include being older or obese, having a family history of the disease or being an African American man.