Health Report- Protecting kids from COVID-19 at playgrounds

By now, you’re probably very familiar with the term of “social distancing.” Staying home all day, every day, can be tough for active children.

The Coronavirus has millions of kids cooped up at home. Taking your little ones to a playground might sound like much-needed fun, but it is safe? Experts say while the virus spreads easiest by touching people, it can also linger on hard surfaces, such as plastic and stainless steel for two to three days.

“If there is a lot of high touch areas, there could be significant virus there and certainly there is the potential to pick up the disease that way.” said Raymond Pontzer, M.D. an infectious diseases specialist at UPMC.

And playground equipment isn’t routinely cleaned or sanitized after each use. Some community playgrounds remain open to the public, while others have closed. If you do choose to let your kids play, have them wash their hands and avoid touching their faces and only interact with people in your household.

“It’s all about distancing. You want to try to stay six feet away from other people if at all possible when you’re out and about.” said Dr. Pontzer.