Health Report- Restless Sleep Disorder in children

Good sleep is not just about the quantity of sleep a child gets, but also the quality.

Now, doctors have identified a new sleep disorder in kids that’s not only affecting them at night, but also during the day.

Jumping, rollerblading, nine-year old Emily Caveness is very active during the day and at night.

“I used to wake up like every couple of hours.” Caveness said.

“She would be at the bottom of her bed or have fallen out of the bed or her covers were all over the place.” said Melissa Caveness, Emily’s mom.

Melissa tried everything to help her daughter get quality sleep, but nothing worked untils he saw a sleep specialist who diagnosed Emily with Restless Sleep Disorder (RSD)

“A newly identified pediatric sleep disorder that consists of frequent movements through the night once the child has fallen asleep.” said Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, Associate Professor in Pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

This order can also lead to daytime symptoms.

“Such as daytime sleepiness or sometimes inattention, hyperactivity, maybe some school or behavioral problems.” said Dr. DelRosso.

Researchers found kids with RSD had very low iron levels.

“Iron is a very important co-factor in the production of a neurotransmitter called dopamine.” Dr. DelRosso said.

Emily got an infusion of iron intravenously and took iron supplements for three months to treat her RSD.

“She was sleeping through the night better. She wasn’t all over the bed.” said Andrew Caveness, Emily’s Dad.

Her mood changed as well. Emily says she was less cranky and less tired.

“Her relationships with her sisters, I think, have all improved because of better sleep.” Caveness said.

Proving a good night’s rest is not only great for the body, but also the mind.