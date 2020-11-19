Health Report- Saying goodbye to dialysis via artificial kidney

More than 740,000 Americans have kidney failure. Out of those, about 200,000 are eligible for a kidney transplant.

That means more than 500,000 Americans have no other option besides being tied to a dialysis machine for several hours a day three times a week. Now, researchers have developed a device that may have patients saying goodbye to dialysis for good.

They’re about the size of a fist and filter about 35 gallons of blood per day. Your kidneys are vital to a healthy life.

“The kidney does two major things. One is to clean the toxins that accumulate in the body as well as the fluid that accumulates in the body and get rid of them.” said Alp Ikizler, MD, Professor Medicine at Vanderbilt University.

When your kidneys fail, your only option is to start dialysis and wait until a kidney is available.

“We have more than 150,000 patients starting on dialysis and we could only offer 30 to 40,000 kidney transplants a year.” Ikizler said.

Researchers are developing an artificial kidney that may give patients an opportunity for a dialysis-free life. The device has two parts.

“We have a filter that separates waste products and salt and water from blood, and we have a bioreactor of cultured kidney cells that concentrate that filtrate down into a manageable amount of fluid.” said William H. Fissell, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Doing the same work as a healthy kidney, but in an implanted device, that is about the same size. It will operate around the clock, not deterring people from traveling or enjoying certain activities.

“It’s hard to travel if you’re a dialysis patient. You have to find a dialysis unit wherever you’re going.” Fissell said.

For Fissell, the research is also personal.

“I have kidney disease in my family. I have kidney disease.” Fissell said.

Even though he hasn’t needed dialysis, he’s working on the next steps to get this device to dialysis patients who will need it the most.