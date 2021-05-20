Health Report- Signs of cancer that women ignore

In the United States, one in every three women will develop some type of cancer during her lifetime. Spotting the signs early on can save lives, but there are some that women tend to ignore.

About 8.5 million women around the world develop cancer each year. Do you know the signs to look out for?

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. You should never ignore color or texture changes in the skin around your breasts or nipple. Itching, burning, or pain can also be red flags.

If you feel a lump, get check out!

“We also recommend women to have a physician breast exam beginning or the end around age 25 on an annual basis.” Said Thomas Samuel, MD, an oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Abnormal vaginal bleeding is another symptom to take seriously. More than 90% of women diagnosed with endometrial cancer experience this problem. Bloating, indigestion and pelvic pressure can be signs of ovarian or uterine cancer.

Also, don’t ignore chronic coughing. It could signal lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death in women.

Unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, and chronic fatigue are also symptoms of various types of cancer, and never ignore skin changes, especially if a mole changes in size, shape or color.

Rates of melanoma skin cancer have been increasing, especially in younger women.

“We have to stress regular checkups, we have to stress routine screening, and we have to stress to trust the medical system.” Said Brian Slomovitz, MD, Gynecological Oncologist at Broward Health.