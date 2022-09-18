Nearly 16 million American adults have chronic backaches with stabbing, pulsing pain that cannot be easily relieved by medication or physical therapy. In some cases, even surgery does nothing to relieve the pain.

That’s when a tiny implant called a “spinal stimulator” can give some patients their lives back.

Lou Baxter has more. It’s your health tonight.

James Moharter, 64, spent 17 years in excruciating pain.

“We got hit from behind, sent into some other vehicles, five cars rolled and rolled,” said James Moharter, suffers from back pain.

Three back surgeries provided no relief. He was on pain medication 24 hours a day, including morphine, oxycodone, and fentanyl.

“People would be pinning notes on me cuz they came to the house and couldn’t wake me up,” said Moharter.

James told his doctors he wanted to find another way to manage the pain. Doctors at Duke suggested a spinal stimulator.

“It’s just kind of another tool in your pocket that a patient can use to help decrease their pain,” said Peter Yi, M.D., anesthesiologist, Duke Health.

The spinal stimulator looks like a pacemaker with two wires attached.

“There are leads that are placed in the epidural space, and it’s sending an electrical impulse down into the area of the spinal cord,” said Yi.

Surgeons implant the device in the lower back or buttocks. The device targets the nerves that process pain. The patient controls the strength of the signal with a remote.

“I have a wireless charger that I have to hold against my hip every couple weeks to charge me up a little bit,” said Moharter.

James says he barely needs any medication at all now.

“Couldn’t do this before. I’m trying to gain back things that I thought I never would do again,” said Moharter.

Now, for the first time in years, James is going camping.