Health Report: Stocking your medicine cabinet during COVID-19

The COVID-19 shutdown has left many Americans scrambling to get their much needed medications, medical devices and equipment.

So what should you stock up on during this crisis?

It’s Your Health tonight.

Your medicine cabinet might be full, but is it full of the right stuff?

Experts say that there are some meds and devices that you should have especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first is a thermometer, it’s the tried and true way to check for a fever which is a common symptom of COVID-19.

Make sure to have extra batteries for the thermometer and to also have ibuprofen or ACET aminophen on hand to help reduce a fever and relieve pain.

You might also want to purchase a pulse oximeter which measures oxygen levels in your blood.

“Monitoring oxygen is important in the high risk populations and in anybody who we know has COVID,” said Richard Levitan, MD, Emergency Physician.

This might detect early signs of pneumonia which is particularly important in COVID cases.

“If we can detect the pneumonia earlier, then many, many more patients can avoid ventilators,” said Dr. Levitan.

COVID can also give you a sore throat so keep lozenges in your cabinet.

The virus can also cause nausea and diarrhea in some, but experts don’t recommend taking any medicines for these symptoms, but an electrolyte replenisher such as Pedialyte might help reduce the risk of dehydration and it’s a good idea to keep a first-aid kit around in case of minor injuries.

All of this to help you stock your medicine cabinet during COVID-19.