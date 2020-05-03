Health Report: Supplements and the Coronavirus

With tens of thousands of people dying from COVID-19, some people are stocking up on supplements to boost their immune system.

Do these supplements really work? We have the details with Your Health tonight.

Vitamin C is good for your immune system, so will doubling up on the supplement protect you against the coronavirus?

False! Our bodies can only absorb a few hundred milligrams of Vitamin C at a time.

High doses can cause a number of side effects including nausea, cramps and increased risk of kidney stones.

What about super-foods such as chia seeds and coconut oil? They won’t work either.

Experts recommend eating a healthy and balanced diet with a variety of fruits and veggies that will provide immune boosting vitamins.

“People who have malnutrition are either not getting enough protein or not getting enough of the nutrients and vitamins to help boost your immune system. You’ll have problems fighting off illness,” said Rohan Factora, MD, Geriatrics Specialist from the Cleveland Clinic.

So what does help? De-stressing when you are stressed.

The body produces the hormone cortisol that may interfere with the immune system. Also a study by the University of California in San Francisco found that getting at least seven hours of sleep per night makes you four times less likely to get sick.

“Your body can’t fight off the disease if you’re broken down because you’re overrunning yourself,” said Pameil Rawlings, Pharmacist.

The most important thing that experts say to do is practice social distancing.

That is what’s going to protect you more than just taking a supplement.